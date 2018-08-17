Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 17th)
Trump threatens to revoke more security clearances, bodies of missing Colorado mother and children possibly found, and U.S.-Turkey tensions escalate.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 17th)17:41
