LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 1st)

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 1st)

Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe; Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court; NYC man stabbed to death in possible hate crime at gas station; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Aug. 1, 2023

