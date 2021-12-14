IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 13th)21:07
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 12th)20:42
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 11th)21:14
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 10th)20:37
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 9th)21:09
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 13th)21:07
Lester Holt anchors from Mayfield, Kentucky with our coverage of the deadly tornado outbreak.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 13th)21:07
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 12th)20:42
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 11th)21:14
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 10th)20:37
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 9th)21:09