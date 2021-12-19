IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    19:11
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    19:27

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 14th)

    20:48

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

19:11

U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads, President Biden to speak amid Covid surge, and omicron variant spreads across Europe.Dec. 19, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    19:11
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    19:27

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 14th)

    20:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All