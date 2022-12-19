IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    16:57
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    18:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    20:37

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 14th)

    20:53

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

16:57

January 6th panel finalizing plans to refer criminal charges for former President Trump, State of emergency declared at Texas border and Famous Iranian actress arrested.Dec. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    16:57
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    18:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    20:37

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 14th)

    20:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All