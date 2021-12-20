IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th) 20:33
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th) 19:11 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th) 19:27 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th) 21:03 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th) 19:10 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th) 20:33
Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads, millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season, and omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply.
Dec. 20, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th) 20:33
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th) 19:11 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th) 19:27 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th) 21:03 Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th) 19:10