IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)

    19:18
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    16:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    18:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    20:37

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:19

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)

19:18

Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ for criminal prosecution; Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge; Dangerous turbulence during Hawaiian Air flight leaves dozens injured; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)

    19:18
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)

    16:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)

    18:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 16th)

    20:37

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 15th)

    19:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All