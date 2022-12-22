- Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 21st)20:21
- UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 20th)20:12
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)19:18
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)16:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)18:41
- Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 21st)20:21
- UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 20th)20:12
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)19:18
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)16:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 17th)18:41
Play All