Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 22nd)21:26
Government to remain shuttered for Christmas with no deal over budget, two arrested after drone brought busy British airport to a standstill, and a Chicago neighborhood uses art to bring the community together.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 22nd)21:26
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 21st)20:52
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 20th)20:51
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 19th)19:19
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)18:22