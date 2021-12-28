IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)18:13
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25th)15:28
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 24th)20:55
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 23rd)21:07
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 22nd)21:06
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)18:13
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half, holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned, and technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)18:13
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25th)15:28
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 24th)20:55
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 23rd)21:07
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 22nd)21:06