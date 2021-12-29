IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)

    19:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)

    18:13

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25th)

    15:28

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 24th)

    20:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 23rd)

    21:07

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)

19:52

New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads, Kristen Welker interviews Dr. Ashish Jha, and winter weather creates a travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky.Dec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)

    19:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)

    18:13

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25th)

    15:28

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 24th)

    20:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 23rd)

    21:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All