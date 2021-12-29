IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)19:52
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)19:52
New York City schools ramping up Covid testing as omicron spreads, Kristen Welker interviews Dr. Ashish Jha, and winter weather creates a travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky.Dec. 29, 2021
