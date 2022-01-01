IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)13:31
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)13:16
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)18:04
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)19:52
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)18:13
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)13:31
Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoods, rising Covid cases impact New Year’s celebrations and canceled flights cause travel chaos.Jan. 1, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)13:31
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)13:16
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)18:04
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)19:52
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 27th)18:13