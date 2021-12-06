IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 5th)

    17:33

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 4th)

    21:29

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 2nd)

    20:54

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 2nd)

    17:15

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 1st)

    21:05

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 5th)

17:33

Remembering Bob Dole and his military legacy, U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads, and investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues.Dec. 6, 2021

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 5th)

    17:33

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 4th)

    21:29

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 2nd)

    20:54

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 2nd)

    17:15

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 1st)

    21:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All