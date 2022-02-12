IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)

U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics, Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5, and state of emergency over trucker protests.Feb. 12, 2022

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)

