IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)15:54
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 10th)18:39
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 9th)13:23
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 8th)11:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 7th)13:04
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)15:54
U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics, Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5, and state of emergency over trucker protests.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 11th)15:54
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 10th)18:39
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 9th)13:23
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 8th)11:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 7th)13:04