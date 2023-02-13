IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 12th)

19:25

Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object in a week, Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000 and Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide.Feb. 13, 2023

