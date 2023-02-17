IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 16th)

    17:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 15th)

    17:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 14th)

    20:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 13th)

    20:43

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 12th)

    19:25

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 16th)

17:34

Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects; Growing health concerns over Ohio train derailment; Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and allies releases key parts of report; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 16th)

    17:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 15th)

    17:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 14th)

    20:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 13th)

    20:43

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 12th)

    19:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All