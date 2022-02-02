IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st) 16:31
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 31st) 16:50 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 30th) 19:37 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 29th) 19:16 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 28th) 21:05 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st) 16:31
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5, HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats, and growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries.
Feb. 2, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st) 16:31
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 31st) 16:50 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 30th) 19:37 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 29th) 19:16 Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 28th) 21:05