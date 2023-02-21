IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    21:02
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th)

    18:21

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 17th)

    20:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 16th)

    17:34

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

21:02

Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine; Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care; Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    21:02
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th)

    18:21

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 17th)

    20:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 16th)

    17:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All