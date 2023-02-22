IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)

    20:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    20:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th)

    18:21

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 17th)

    20:47

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)

20:34

Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary; Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster takes stand in murder trial; Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st)

    20:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th)

    20:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th)

    18:21

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 17th)

    20:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All