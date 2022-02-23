IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd) 16:20
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st) 20:48 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th) 15:35 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th) 19:07 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th) 16:18 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd) 16:20
President Biden announces sanctions after the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes, and DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat.
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd) 16:20
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 21st) 20:48 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 20th) 15:35 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 19th) 19:07 Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 18th) 16:18