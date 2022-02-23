IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 22nd)

President Biden announces sanctions after the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes, and DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat.Feb. 23, 2022

