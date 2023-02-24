Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 23rd)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son; Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest; Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 24, 2023

