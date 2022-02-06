IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)10:32
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)11:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)15:45
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 2nd)19:02
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st)16:31
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)10:32
Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe, Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech, and protesters angered by police shooting of Amir Locke.Feb. 6, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)10:32
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)11:57
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)15:45
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 2nd)19:02
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st)16:31