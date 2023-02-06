IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

    18:49
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 2nd)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st)

    18:49

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

18:49

U.S. officials recover possible remains of Chinese surveillance balloon near Myrtle Beach, Austin airport crisis caught in time and Toxic threat looms over eastern Ohio village after train derailment.Feb. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

    18:49
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 2nd)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 1st)

    18:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All