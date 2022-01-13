IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 12th)18:47
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 11th)20:43
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 10th)17:15
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 9th)21:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 8th)18:44
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 12th)18:47
U.S. inflation hits nearly 40-year high, inside a Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases, and schools turn to Covid testing to open safely.Jan. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 12th)18:47
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 11th)20:43
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 10th)17:15
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 9th)21:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 8th)18:44