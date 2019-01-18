Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:20
President Trump postpones Pelosi’s trip abroad after she calls to delay his State of the Union address, desperate search for survivors buried in New Mexico avalanche, and U.S. military using ‘role players’ for military training exercises.
