Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)

White House on defense after President Biden’s press conference, Lester Holt interviews White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and the Jan. 6 committee requests testimony from Ivanka Trump.
Jan. 21, 2022 Read More
