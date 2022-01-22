IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)16:45
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)21:05
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)18:51
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 18th)18:58
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:14
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)16:45
Half the country hit by January deep freeze, the FBI says Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death, and CDC data shows Covid booster shots are highly protective.Jan. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)16:45
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)21:05
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)18:51
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 18th)18:58
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:14