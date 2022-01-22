IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)

    16:45
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)

    18:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 18th)

    18:58

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)

    19:14

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)

16:45

Half the country hit by January deep freeze, the FBI says Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death, and CDC data shows Covid booster shots are highly protective.Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)

    16:45
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)

    18:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 18th)

    18:58

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)

    19:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All