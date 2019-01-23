Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 22nd)17:55
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss second paycheck if government doesn’t come to an agreement before midnight, 23-year-old missing woman found alive in Boston, and growing concern about the soaring cost of insulin.
