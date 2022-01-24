IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 23rd)15:18
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 22nd)19:41
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)16:45
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)21:05
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)18:51
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 23rd)15:18
U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup, police officers shot and killed, anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge.Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 23rd)15:18
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 22nd)19:41
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 21st)16:45
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 20th)21:05
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)18:51