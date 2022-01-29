IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 28th)
Millions bracing for dangerous winter storm, President Biden touts infrastructure law after Pittsburgh bridge collapse, and Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with “little warning.”
Jan. 29, 2022
