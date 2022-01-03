IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)21:01
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)21:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)13:31
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)13:16
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)18:04
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)21:01
Mass flight cancellations during post-holiday travel rush, omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlines, and concern over school reopening amid omicron surge.Jan. 3, 2022
