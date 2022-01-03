IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    13:31

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)

    13:16

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)

    18:04

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

21:01

Mass flight cancellations during post-holiday travel rush, omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlines, and concern over school reopening amid omicron surge.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    13:31

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)

    13:16

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)

    18:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All