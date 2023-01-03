IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    18:14
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1)

    16:09

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    21:30

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)

    14:17

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)

    17:55

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

18:14

Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads; Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI; Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Jan. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    18:14
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1)

    16:09

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    21:30

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 30th)

    14:17

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 29th)

    17:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All