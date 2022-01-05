IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    13:31

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

20:51

Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95, inside Covid testing lab as cases surge, and Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)

    13:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All