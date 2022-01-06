IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)

    21:06
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)

21:06

Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays, inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation, and stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)

    21:06
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 2nd)

    21:01

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 1st)

    21:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All