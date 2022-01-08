IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)

    16:43
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 6th)

    18:42

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)

    21:06

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)

16:43

Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge, three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life, and millions across Northeast hit by winter storm.Jan. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)

    16:43
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 6th)

    18:42

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)

    21:06

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)

    20:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 3rd)

    18:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All