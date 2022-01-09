IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 8th)18:44
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)16:43
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 6th)18:42
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)21:06
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)20:51
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 8th)18:44
Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise, Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick, and severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast.Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 8th)18:44
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)16:43
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 6th)18:42
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 5th)21:06
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 4th)20:51