IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 12th)

    20:48
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 11th)

    20:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 10th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 9th)

    16:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 8th)

    21:03

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 12th)

20:48

On tonight’s broadcast: Newly released video shows the scene inside and outside Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The House January 6 committee detailed tensions in the White House and argued that former President Trump summoned extremist groups to the Capitol.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 12th)

    20:48
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 11th)

    20:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 10th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 9th)

    16:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 8th)

    21:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All