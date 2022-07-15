IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 14th)

On tonight's broadcast: Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died at 73 years old. Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was indicted for murdering his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old son at their family estate. A self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh was covered in glue and cardboard for over a hundred years and only discovered by chance.July 15, 2022

