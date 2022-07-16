IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 15th)

    21:02
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 14th)

    18:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 13th)

    21:07

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 12th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 11th)

    20:34

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 15th)

21:02

On tonight’s broadcast: President Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Homeland Security inspector general said that the Secret Service erased texts from January 6th. 25-year-old Nick Bostic is being hailed a hero after leaping into a burning home and saving five children in Indiana.July 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 15th)

    21:02
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 14th)

    18:50

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 13th)

    21:07

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 12th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 11th)

    20:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All