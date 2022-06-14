IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 13th)

    19:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 12th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 10th)

    19:31

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 9th)

    18:59

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 8th)

    20:56

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 13th)

19:12

Former President Trump’s campaign staff testify in the second January 6 hearing. Americans adjust their spending after a brutal day on Wall Street while the Fed is expected to raise rates. Members of a white supremacist group that were arrested in Idaho are now out on bail.June 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 13th)

    19:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 12th)

    21:34

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 10th)

    19:31

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 9th)

    18:59

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 8th)

    20:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All