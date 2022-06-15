IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 15th)

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 15th)

The Federal Reserve approves the largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation. Nearly 100 people were airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding. The U.S. is no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers.June 15, 2022

