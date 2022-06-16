IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 16th)

The House Jan. 6 committee focuses on former President Trump's pressure on former Vice President Pence to overturn the election. The families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them. Airlines are under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion.June 16, 2022

