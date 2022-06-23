IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 22nd)

21:03

President Biden is proposing a three-month gas tax holiday, the Senate is in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws, and the Uvalde mayor is pushing back at critique of the school and police department response.June 23, 2022

