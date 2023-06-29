IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 28th)

    20:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 27th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 26th)

    18:54

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 25th)

    19:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 24th)

    21:31

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 28th)

20:52

Delta flight without functioning nose landing gear lands safely on runway; Air quality alerts from Canadian wildfires impacting millions across U.S.; Tensions between Taiwan and China threaten microchip industry; and more on tonight’s broadcast.June 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 28th)

    20:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 27th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 26th)

    18:54

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 25th)

    19:46

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 24th)

    21:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All