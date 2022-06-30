IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 29th)

On tonight's broadcast: Rep. Liz Cheney calls for the former Trump White House counsel to testify in the January 6 hearings. Confusion is spreading across states about abortion laws. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison.June 30, 2022

