IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 30th)

    19:07
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 29th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 28th)

    20:52

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 27th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 26th)

    18:54

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 30th)

19:07

Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief; Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend; Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline; and more on tonight’s broadcast.July 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 30th)

    19:07
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 29th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 28th)

    20:52

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 27th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 26th)

    18:54
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All