IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 1)19:39
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 28th)24:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 27th)21:03
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 26th)23:00
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 25th)23:47
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 1)19:39
Russian forces escalate attacks, more than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape, and growing concern over President Putin’s next move.March 2, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 1)19:39
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 28th)24:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 27th)21:03
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 26th)23:00
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 25th)23:47