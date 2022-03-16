IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 15th) 18:01
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 14th) 19:10 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 13th) 15:03 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 12th) 21:36 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 11th) 19:13 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 15th) 18:01
Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities, Pfizer seeks emergency use authorization for second Covid booster shot, and suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people.
March 16, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 15th) 18:01
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 14th) 19:10 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 13th) 15:03 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 12th) 21:36 Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 11th) 19:13