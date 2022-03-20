Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 19th)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war, the four missing marines after Osprey crash, and the interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise.March 20, 2022
