IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 3rd)22:03
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 2nd)22:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 1)19:39
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 28th)24:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 27th)21:03
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 3rd)22:03
Russia captures Kherson, Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with former Attorney General William Barr, and outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks.March 4, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 3rd)22:03
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 2nd)22:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 1)19:39
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 28th)24:36
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 27th)21:03